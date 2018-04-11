EQT (EQT) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.73 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.77.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. EQT has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $67.84. The company has a market cap of $12,403.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.42 million. EQT had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

