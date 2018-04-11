ScanSource (SCSC) Stake Raised by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 57,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,782,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 67,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $856.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.01. ScanSource has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $45.35.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.15 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. equities analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ScanSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

