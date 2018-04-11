4,600 Shares in Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,110,000 after buying an additional 66,475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 36,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Saul Centers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $1,092.30, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.39). Saul Centers had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. equities analysts expect that Saul Centers Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on shares of Saul Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “4,600 Shares in Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/jefferies-group-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-saul-centers-inc-bfs-updated-updated.html.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.