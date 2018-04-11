Jeffrey L. Kodosky Sells 1,600 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NATI) Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $77,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,924,611.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

National Instruments stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,607. The firm has a market cap of $6,338.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.93. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.38 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in National Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 568,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in National Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in National Instruments by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Instruments by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jeffrey L. Kodosky Sells 1,600 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NATI) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/jeffrey-l-kodosky-sells-1600-shares-of-national-instruments-corp-nati-stock-2.html.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.