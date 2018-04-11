Insider Selling: National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $74,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,481.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. 98,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,607. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,338.45, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.93.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.38 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. research analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in National Instruments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Instruments by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

