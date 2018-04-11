JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 88,473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of JetBlue Airways worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,295,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,297,000 after purchasing an additional 259,499 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,460,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 314,961 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,431,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,890 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,293,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,860,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,072,000 after purchasing an additional 899,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. 6,113,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $6,186.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,420. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/jetblue-airways-co-jblu-stake-increased-by-wells-fargo-company-mn-updated-updated-updated.html.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.