Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $607,204.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0890 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange, EtherDelta and IDEX. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $607,204.00 and $167.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00786822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014406 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00172742 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,823,701 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins. Jetcoin’s official website is www.jetcoininstitute.com.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta, COSS and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jetcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.