JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

NASDAQ JCO opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $10.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/jets-contrarian-opp-index-fund-jco-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-on-may-1st.html.

About JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.