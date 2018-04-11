Jibrel Network (JNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $179,973.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $29.56 million and $179,973.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Kucoin and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002977 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00842599 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014518 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172655 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, Coinrail, IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

