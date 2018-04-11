Jinn (JINN) Price Tops $738.39 on Exchanges

Jinn (CURRENCY:JINN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Jinn has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Jinn token can now be bought for $738.39 or 0.08915210 BTC on exchanges. Jinn has a total market capitalization of $43.35 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Jinn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00791851 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014580 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00173645 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00064769 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Jinn

Jinn’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,703 tokens. Jinn’s official website is www.jinnlabs.com. Jinn’s official Twitter account is @jinnlabs.

Buying and Selling Jinn

Jinn can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nxt Asset Exchange. It is not possible to buy Jinn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jinn must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jinn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Jinn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jinn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.