Jiyo (CRYPTO:JIYO) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

Jiyo (CURRENCY:JIYO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Jiyo has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Jiyo has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $24,974.00 worth of Jiyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jiyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001055 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001794 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jiyo Profile

Jiyo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Jiyo’s total supply is 21,767,015 coins and its circulating supply is 21,190,849 coins. Jiyo’s official website is www.jiyo.io.

Jiyo Coin Trading

Jiyo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Jiyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jiyo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jiyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

