Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Major Shareholder Jmp Group Llc Buys 5,627 Shares

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) major shareholder Jmp Group Llc acquired 5,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $58,014.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jmp Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 6th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 2,284 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $23,388.16.

On Tuesday, April 10th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 7,019 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $72,365.89.

On Wednesday, April 4th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 2,284 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $23,388.16.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 1,927 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $19,809.56.

On Monday, March 26th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 1,550 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $16,538.50.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Jmp Group Llc acquired 3,680 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,566.40.

On Monday, March 19th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 1,603 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $16,847.53.

On Friday, March 16th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 1,500 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.77 per share, for a total transaction of $16,155.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 1,257 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $13,651.02.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 3,257 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $35,436.16.

Shares of HCAP stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.73%. research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price target on shares of Harvest Capital Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Harvest Capital Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

