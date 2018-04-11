John Colgrove Sells 8,480 Shares of Pure Storage (PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) insider John Colgrove sold 8,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $170,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSTG opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. Vetr downgraded Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.58 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

