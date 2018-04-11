Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming Acquires 2,372 Shares

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming purchased 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $23,103.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CWGL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 5,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,263. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

