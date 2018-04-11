Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Insider John Glenn Leach Sells 45,000 Shares

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) insider John Glenn Leach sold 45,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total transaction of C$83,700.00.

CR traded up C$0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.41. 3,046,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,559. Crew Energy Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$5.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.70 to C$5.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.45.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. It is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer. The Company’s activities are primarily focused in the Montney Resource situated in northeast British Columbia. Its Montney Resource is complemented by its Lloydminster heavy oil property in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

