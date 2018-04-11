LPL Financial LLC Buys 40,326 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.26% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. 20,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,629. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

