John Hancock Preferred Income Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. 7,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,004. John Hancock Preferred Income has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

John Hancock Preferred Income Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of income consistent with preservation of capital, and to provide growth of capital. Normally, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

