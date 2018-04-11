John Laing Infrastructure Fund (LON:JLIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.57

John Laing Infrastructure Fund (LON:JLIF) declared a dividend on Friday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.57 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from John Laing Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $3.48. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JLIF opened at GBX 112.80 ($1.59) on Wednesday. John Laing Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 111.80 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 140.10 ($1.98).

In other John Laing Infrastructure Fund news, insider A David MacLellan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £56,500 ($79,858.66).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JLIF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on John Laing Infrastructure Fund from GBX 135 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.70) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 377 ($5.33) price objective on shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. John Laing Infrastructure Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 294.25 ($4.16).

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.

