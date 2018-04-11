John N. Nunnelly Sells 3,000 Shares of National Research Co. (NRCIA) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) Director John N. Nunnelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NRCIA stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. 111,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,532. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $776.97, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.68.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). National Research had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. equities analysts expect that National Research Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

NRCIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised National Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRCIA. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth about $2,454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Research by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Research by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Research by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect.

