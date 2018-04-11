Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JMAT. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($56.54) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Johnson Matthey to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,350 ($47.35) to GBX 3,680 ($52.01) in a report on Friday, January 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($48.06) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($55.12) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,592.22 ($50.77).

LON:JMAT traded down GBX 38 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,229 ($45.64). The stock had a trading volume of 364,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,012. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 2,681 ($37.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,511 ($49.63).

In related news, insider John Walker bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,200 ($45.23) per share, with a total value of £384 ($542.76). Also, insider John O’Higgins bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,072 ($43.42) per share, with a total value of £46,080 ($65,130.74). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,536 shares of company stock worth $4,723,740.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. The Emission Control Technologies division manufactures catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery.

