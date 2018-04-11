Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JOUT shares. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, VP David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $62,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,813. The firm has a market cap of $617.83, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $76.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $116.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.22 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.95%. analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

