Johnston Press (LON:JPR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.35 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.05 ($0.13), with a volume of 24368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.62 ($0.12).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.13) price target on shares of Johnston Press in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/johnston-press-jpr-hits-new-12-month-low-at-8-35.html.

About Johnston Press

Johnston Press plc provides news, information, and marketing services to local and regional communities and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Publishing and Contract Printing segments. Its portfolio includes 13 daily, 154 weekly paid-for, and 37 weekly free newspapers; various monthly lifestyle magazines; specialist local publications; 215 local, e-commerce, and mobile Websites; and 31 tablet and Smartphone apps.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnston Press Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnston Press and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.