Joincoin (CRYPTO:J) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded up 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Joincoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Joincoin has a market capitalization of $89,202.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joincoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000134 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001407 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Joincoin

J is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,081,973 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0.

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

