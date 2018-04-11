Horizon Discovery (LON:HZD) Insider Acquires £492,480 in Stock

Horizon Discovery (LON:HZD) insider Jonathan Milner acquired 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £492,480 ($696,084.81).

Jonathan Milner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 5th, Jonathan Milner purchased 370,000 shares of Horizon Discovery stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £488,400 ($690,318.02).

On Wednesday, February 7th, Jonathan Milner bought 90,492 shares of Horizon Discovery stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £149,311.80 ($211,041.41).

HZD stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 142.50 ($2.01). The company had a trading volume of 131,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,981. Horizon Discovery has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 294 ($4.16).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZD shares. Peel Hunt started coverage on Horizon Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.24) target price on shares of Horizon Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, N+1 Singer cut their target price on shares of Horizon Discovery from GBX 250 ($3.53) to GBX 230 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 226.83 ($3.21).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/jonathan-milner-acquires-304000-shares-of-horizon-discovery-group-plc-hzd-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Horizon Discovery

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a life science company, engages in precision gene editing to design, build, and apply cells to advance human health worldwide. Its core capabilities are built around its proprietary transnational genomics platform, a suite of gene editing tools, such as rAAV, ZFN, and CRISPR to alter gene sequence in human or mammalian cell-lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.