Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $176.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $169.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wedbush set a $158.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.90.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7,855.77, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.70. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 814.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

