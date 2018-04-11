JPMorgan American Investment Trust (JAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 376 ($5.31) on Wednesday. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 363.50 ($5.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.25 ($5.93).

In other news, insider Robert Talbut purchased 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 374 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £6,447.76 ($9,113.44).

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

