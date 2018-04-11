JPMorgan Chase Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Price Target to $35.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 27.79. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,171.17 and a P/E ratio of -6.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

