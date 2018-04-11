Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase from GBX 120 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.41) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TALK. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a sector performer rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($3.18) to GBX 190 ($2.69) in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 180 ($2.54) to GBX 150 ($2.12) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Group reduced their target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.77) to GBX 95 ($1.34) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 170 ($2.40) to GBX 140 ($1.98) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Talktalk Telecom Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 135.33 ($1.91).

Shares of TALK traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 120.90 ($1.71). The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.60 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($3.11).

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 32,710,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £34,999,999.60 ($49,469,964.10).

WARNING: “Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/jpmorgan-chase-co-cuts-talktalk-telecom-group-talk-price-target-to-gbx-100-updated-updated-updated.html.

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.