JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 286,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,088,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,513,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,082,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,840,000 after purchasing an additional 160,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 136,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $374,392.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nomura set a $115.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

In other news, Director James S. Crown acquired 7,280 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.37 per share, for a total transaction of $825,333.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,677,048.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

