JPMorgan Chase Lowers Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.51. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.92.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.59, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The solar energy provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,698 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

