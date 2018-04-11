Jump Trading LLC Invests $245,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Copart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,787,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,320,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,869,000 after acquiring an additional 370,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Copart by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 714,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,838,000 after acquiring an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens set a $49.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. 641,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $11,574.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Copart had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

