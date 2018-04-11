Jump Trading LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11,438.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $62,718.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Theodore Maclean sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $44,963.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,015 shares of company stock worth $940,611. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 797,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,485. The firm has a market cap of $9,506.58, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.33%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

