Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 637,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,243. The firm has a market cap of $8,284.54, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $261,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,746.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $283,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,813 shares of company stock worth $1,124,709. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,988,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $256,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,303 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,581,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,295 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,485,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,993,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Juniper Networks by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,271,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,243,000 after acquiring an additional 861,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/juniper-networks-inc-jnpr-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-1-05-billion.html.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.