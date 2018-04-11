Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Just Eat (LON:JE)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a GBX 630 ($8.90) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 948 ($13.40) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 895 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($14.13) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 880 ($12.44) to GBX 935 ($13.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 870.40 ($12.30).

Shares of JE stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 711.20 ($10.05). 2,238,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 544 ($7.69) and a one year high of GBX 906 ($12.81).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

