Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Director M. Dallas H. Ross Purchases 50,000 Shares

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) Director M. Dallas H. Ross bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$282,000.00.

Shares of TSE:JE opened at C$5.61 on Wednesday. Just Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$4.84 and a 1 year high of C$8.62.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.96. The company had revenue of C$912.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$987.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC raised Just Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

