Independent Research set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($32.10) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($37.04) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, equinet set a €24.40 ($30.12) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. K&S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.95 ($28.34).

SDF stock traded down €0.38 ($0.47) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €23.87 ($29.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a 12 month low of €18.92 ($23.36) and a 12 month high of €24.74 ($30.54).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/k25-00-price-target-at-independent-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.