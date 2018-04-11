Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Holdings Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,775 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KALU. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,709,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after buying an additional 100,461 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,802,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,049,000 after buying an additional 63,184 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,350,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $76.73 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,697.40, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Harvey sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $707,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $936,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

