KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,064 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Gabelli upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Stephens set a $57.00 price objective on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Shares of KAR opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,204.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $890.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

In other news, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $118,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $549,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,282. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

