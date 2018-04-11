KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

KAR Auction Services has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. KAR Auction Services has a payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KAR Auction Services to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.02. 462,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7,216.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $890.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.22 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $118,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $549,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,751 shares of company stock worth $3,495,282 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KAR Auction Services stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

