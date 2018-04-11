KB Home (KBH) Upgraded to Outperform at Wells Fargo

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.50) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, UBS raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,523.04, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. KB Home has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. KB Home had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $871.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $4,066,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $1,430,467.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,649,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,261,000 after purchasing an additional 522,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,821,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,300 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $34,238,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $32,749,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

