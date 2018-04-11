KB3Coin (KB3) Price Reaches $0.0390 on Exchanges

KB3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. KB3Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $206,023.00 worth of KB3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KB3Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One KB3Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00791040 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014361 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00172858 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00064025 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

KB3Coin Coin Profile

KB3Coin’s total supply is 622,292,098 coins. KB3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins. The official website for KB3Coin is b3coin.io.

Buying and Selling KB3Coin

KB3Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy KB3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KB3Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KB3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

