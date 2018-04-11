KCOM Group’s (LON:KCOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

KCOM Group (LON:KCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.70) price objective on shares of KCOM Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.41) price objective on shares of KCOM Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

KCOM opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.34) on Wednesday. KCOM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111.25 ($1.57).

KCOM Group Company Profile

KCOM Group PLC provides IP-based communication and collaboration services to enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers in the United Kingdom. It operates through Hull and East Yorkshire, Enterprise, and National Network Services segments. The company provides consulting, design, implementation, and managed services related to the collaborative systems and cloud markets; communication and Internet-based services; and network connectivity and related services.

