Keane Group (FRAC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.24% from the stock’s previous close.

FRAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray set a $22.00 target price on shares of Keane Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Keane Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Keane Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keane Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keane Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

FRAC opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Keane Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1,653.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.39.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Keane Group had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $501.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.18 million. equities analysts expect that Keane Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elmer Dale Reed sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $110,292.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,254.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 13,321,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $243,121,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,917,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,247,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,326,956 shares of company stock worth $279,700,566 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRAC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Keane Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Keane Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Keane Group in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keane Group in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Keane Group in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

