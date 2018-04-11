Kearny Financial (KRNY) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,811 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Kearny Financial worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,888,652 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,041,000 after purchasing an additional 281,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 65,553 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Kearny Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

KRNY remained flat at $$13.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 545,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,796. The company has a market capitalization of $1,028.91, a P/E ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.53. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public at its 41 locations in New Jersey and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. Loans originated or purchased by the Bank generally include loans collateralized by residential and commercial real estate augmented by secured and unsecured loans to businesses and consumers.

