Keith Michael Gottesdiener Purchases 1,171 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Director Keith Michael Gottesdiener acquired 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ICPT opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $135.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,802.36, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -1.81.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($1.04). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.95% and a negative net margin of 275.18%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $167.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

