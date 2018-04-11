Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kelly Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 48.9341598010309 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of KELYB stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The company has a market cap of $1,114.41, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.65. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

