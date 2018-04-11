Kelman Lazarov Inc. Invests $268,000 in AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock

Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 48,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 17,748 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 247,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 25,167 shares in the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.0% in the second quarter. Barbara Oil Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 93.6% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218,732.58, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In related news, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,477.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/kelman-lazarov-inc-acquires-shares-of-6902-att-inc-t-updated-updated.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.