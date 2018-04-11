Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €111.00 ($137.04) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($166.67) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €122.00 ($150.62) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. equinet set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS set a €130.00 ($160.49) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a €112.00 ($138.27) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €118.71 ($146.56).

Shares of RHM traded down €1.10 ($1.36) on Tuesday, hitting €117.05 ($144.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €71.11 ($87.79) and a fifty-two week high of €116.80 ($144.20).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rheinmetall (RHM) a €111.00 Price Target” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/kepler-capital-markets-analysts-give-rheinmetall-rhm-a-111-00-price-target-updated-updated-updated.html.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.