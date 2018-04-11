Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.20

News headlines about Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kewaunee Scientific earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.6994264564013 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of -0.07.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and installation of laboratory, healthcare and technical furniture products. The Company’s products include steel, wood and laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

