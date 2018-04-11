KeyCorp Comments on Conn’s’ Q1 2019 Earnings (CONN)

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conn’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CONN. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Conn’s from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CONN opened at $27.50 on Monday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $874.03, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.67 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,378,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Luzich Partners LLC grew its position in Conn’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 315,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $9,452,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conn’s by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conn’s by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 219,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 43,163 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Daly purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $142,137.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,591.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/keycorp-comments-on-conns-q1-2019-earnings-conn.html.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.